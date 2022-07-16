NEET (UG)-2022: All that Karnataka students need to know about the July 17 examination

Students appearing for last year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021 exam, being screened at JSS Banashankari examination centre, in Bengaluru. File photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

July 16, 2022 11:02 IST

On Sunday, a total of 1,19,626 students from the state will write the examination being held in all the district centres, including Bengaluru

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG)-2022, which is the gateway for medical courses, will be held on July 17, Sunday, across the nation from the 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m.

This year, 18,72,371 students are registered across Indian for NEET (UG)-2022 being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The examination will be held in Karnataka in all the district centres including Bengaluru. A total of 1,19,626 students from the state have registered for this examination.

Here is what you need to know about the exam

Highlights Date of Examination: July 17, 2022, Sunday

Examination Timing: 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m.

Reporting or entry time at centre: 12.20 p.m.

Gate closing time of centre: 1.30 p.m.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after 1.30 p.m.

What candidates can bring to the examination centre

* Admit Card with passport size photograph affixed on it

* One additional passport-size photograph, same as uploaded on application form, to be affixed on Attendance Sheet.

* Person with Disability (PwD) original certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable.

* One postcard size (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background affixed on the designated space on the self-declaration proforma downloaded from NTA website duly filled in to be handed over to invigilator at centre.

* Candidates must carry any one of the original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government like PAN card, driving licence, voter ID etc.

* No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without admit card and valid ID proof.

* Scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will not be considered as valid ID proof.

* Candidates will be permitted to carry personal transparent water bottle and hand sanitizer (50ml).

What items are barred

* Candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examination centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors.

* The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the examination centre: textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen/scanner.

* Any communication devices like mobile phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band and other items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap etc.

Karnataka quota medical seats UG Medical seats: 7,411 UG Dental seats: 2,849 Total UG seats: 10,260 Total Medical colleges in Karnataka: 63

* Any watch, bracelet, camera and any ornaments/metallic items.

* Any food items opened or packed, water bottle.

* Any other item which could be used for unfair means, communication devices like a microchip, camera, etc.

* No arrangement will be made at the centres for keeping any articles/items belonging to the candidates.

* The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious) should report at the examination centre at least two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/ she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall.

What is the dress code?

* Clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However, in case candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the examination centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time.

* Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted.

* In case of any deviation required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) circumstances, specific approval of NTA must be taken before the admit cards are issued.

What is the COVID advisory?

* Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) for implementing safety precaution and for maintaining the required standard of hygiene are in force.

* Seating area will be thoroughly sanitized. All door handles, staircase railing, lift buttons and others will be disinfected.

* Hand sanitizer will be available at entry and inside the exam venue at various places for candidates and centre staff to use.

* Thermo guns will be available in the registration room to check body temperature of candidates.

* Maintaining social distancing is a must.

* The candidate will be offered a fresh N95 mask before entering the examination hall. The candidate will be required to remove the mask worn by him or her from home and use the mask provided at the centre only.