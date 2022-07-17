NEET: Students find chemistry paper tough, biology lengthy

Students waiting outside an examination centre in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

July 17, 2022

With the exception of chemistry, all the other subjects were found to be on a moderate level by students who wrote the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG)-2022, which was conducted on Sunday by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Over one lakh students from the State had registered for the exam. Anxious parents and students had assembled in front of the exam centres from 10.30 a.m. itself, even though the examination started at 2 p.m.

While some students gave their second and third attempts, most of them were writing the exams for the first time. Those who had written it in previous years found that a few questions were repeated. “This was my second attempt. I prepared with determination and I am happy with this attempt. Some questions which had appeared last year were in this year’s question paper too,” said Hemashree V., who wrote her exam at a centre in Malleswaram.

Some students also felt that the structure of questions this year had varied from those in model question papers. Some said that the biology section was lengthier than the others. “I found chemistry pretty hard and biology was lengthy. The concepts were all the same yet the questions were structured very differently,” said Shishil Kumar, a student.

The students who wrote their examinations will be selected for 10,260 seats in 63 medical colleges across the State. The students were nervous about their chances. “Only 10% of the total candidates who write will get those seats. I am a little scared about chemistry. It was tough. I would be happy if I get in any medical college in Bengaluru,” said a candidate at a centre in Yelahanka.

“From September, I had started my preparation and I think I can score well,“ said a hopeful candidate Sharan Kumar at an exam centre in Malleswaram.