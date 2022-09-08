NEET result: Three from Karnataka among top 10 rank holders

Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule (99.99%) from Karnataka is the State topper and 3rd topper in the all India rank list

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET-2022 result late on Wednesday night, and three students from Karnataka have made it to the top ten in the all India rank (AIR) list.

Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule is Karnataka’s topper and third topper in the AIR list. He was also the topper in CET result announced in July in BNYS (Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences) and BVSC (Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences) streams.

Following him, Rucha Pawashe is the second topper in the State and 4th topper in the AIR list. She is also the 2nd AIR list topper in the female category. Krishna S.R. is the 3rd topper in the State and 8th topper in the AIR list. Nine students from Karnataka have found a place in the top 50 in the AIR list.

72,262 students qualified

This year a total of 1,33,255 students from Karnataka had registered for NEET-2022 and 1,22,423 students appeared for the examination. Among them, a total of 72,262 students qualified for medical seats for the academic year of 2022-23.

The NEET-2022 exam was held on July 17 in 3,570 different centres located in 497 cities across the country, including 14 cities outside India. This year, a total of 18,72,343 students from across India had registered for the examination and 17,64,571 students appeared for the examination. Among them, 9,93,069 students qualified for medical courses.