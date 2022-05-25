NEET-like rules for CET; hijab, mobile phones banned

BENGALURU KARNATAKA 28/08/2021 : Students appearing for Common Entrance Test 2021, for admission to professional courses CET 2021 examination conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), at Seshadripuram College in Bangalore on August 28, 2021. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

May 25, 2022 22:02 IST

Wristwatch, calculators, jewels, high heels, jeans, and t-shirts will not be allowed

Those writing the Common Entrance Test (CET) will have to abide by rules similar to the ones imposed on students attempting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). This means that hijab is barred in the exam hall, as also wristwatch, calculators, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is conducting the CET, which is mandatory for admission to professional courses such as engineering and others, from June 16 to 18 across the State. This year, 2.11 lakhs students, including 1.4 lakh boys and 1.7 lakh girls, have registered.

KEA Executive Director S. Ramya told to The Hindu, “We are planning to conduct the CET exam like NEET. There will be many restrictions in the examination hall. Shortly, we will release a note about the do’s and don’t’s for students.”

To avoid malpractices, the KEA is planning to set up jammers and metal detectors at exam centres. For girl students, restrictions have been placed on wearing earrings, bangles, high-heeled footwear, jeans and t-shirts. Girls must wear salwar suits and sandals only.

On the other hand, boys should wear only half shirt and pant without in-shirt, along with sandals. Only plain water bottles will be allowed in the examination halls. COVID-related norms will also be strictly enforced, officials said.