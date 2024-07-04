GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET fiasco: Students seek abolition of NTA, State-level medical entrance examination in Karnataka

AIDSO district Vice-President Nitin said that the recent cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and postponement of the CSIR NET exam are a result of the alleged irregularities and paper leaks surrounding NEET UG examination

Published - July 04, 2024 04:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of students, led by AIDSO, demanding a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities in NEET examination this year.

A file photo of students, led by AIDSO, demanding a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities in NEET examination this year. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Students under the banner of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), Mysuru staged a demonstration at the clock tower in the Manasagangotri campus of University of Mysore in Mysuru on July 4 demanding abolition of National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET fiasco. They sought a judicial inquiry into the NEET-UG, UGC-NET and NEET-PG examinations.

The protesters demanded stringent action against those involved in the NEET exam fiasco, besides demanding that the medical entrance examination be conducted at the State level.

AIDSO district Vice-President Nitin said that the recent cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and postponement of the CSIR NET exam are a result of the alleged irregularities and paper leaks surrounding NEET UG examination. “This can be described as the biggest controversy in the country’s education sector, and the Union government’s lack of concern for the future of lakhs of students showcases its anti-student attitude,” he alleged.

AIDSO said the Centre has removed the Director General of NTA despite the students’ protests, but is yet to meet their demand for cancellation of NTA and a high-level judicial inquiry.

AIDSO has demanded a State-level entrance exam for MBBS admissions within Karnataka. The protest was part of a nationwide agitation against the NTA, and the Centre’s delay in abolishing the NTA.

