NEET counselling registration: Students complain of glitches

Several medical and dental seat aspirants complained of slow servers and technical glitches and said that they were unable to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling. The last date to register for the counselling for candidates, who qualified UG NEET 2020, ended on Thursday.

A parent of a medical seat aspirant said several errors popped up during the registration process. In addition to this, the process for payment of fees was not smooth as well, he said. “The registration for the All-India quota seats conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services was smoother compared to the counselling for seats conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA),” the parent added.

However, officials of KEA, which conducts the counselling. said more than 50,000 candidates had registered for the process already. Officials also ruled out extending the last date to register as they were facing deadlines to complete the counselling process for medical and dental seat students.