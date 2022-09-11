NEET achievers felicitated at Shaheen College in Bidar

Special Correspondent KALABURAGI
September 11, 2022 20:51 IST

Students from Shaheen Pre-University College in Bidar who demonstrated an outstanding performance in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were felicitated in the college on Thursday.

Abdul Qadeer, president of Shaheen Group of Institutions, who honoured the students with shawl as a token of appreciation, said that around 450 students from his college were expected to get medical seats under government quota in the current year.  

The college has a student under 1,000 rank, three under 2,000 rank, five under 3,000 rank, seven under 4,000 rank and eight under 5,000 rank.

“As every year, the Shaheen students recorded an outstanding performance. In the last ten years, over 2,900 of our students have managed to get medical seats under government quota,” Mr. Qadeer said.

