May 06, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023, which is the gateway for medical courses, will be held on May 7, Sunday, across India from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m.

A total a 1,34,379 students from Karnataka will attempt the examination in all districts, including Bengaluru. An additional 14,753 students have registered for the exam this year as compared to the previous year.

In 2022, the total enrolment for NEET(UG) 2022 was 1,19,626.

This year, 20,87,445 students have registered across India for NEET (UG) 2023 being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The examination is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjabi languages.

What candidates can bring to the examination centre

Admit Card, along with passport size photograph affixed on the card

1 additional passport size photograph, same as uploaded on application form, to be affixed on Attendance Sheet

Person with Disability (PwD) original certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable

1 postcard size (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background should be pasted on the proforma downloaded with the admit card, and should be handed over to invigilator at exam centre

Candidates must carry any one of the original and valid photo ID proof issued by the government, including PAN card, driving licence, voter ID

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without admit card and valid ID proof

Scanned photo of ID document in mobile phone will not be considered as valid ID proof

Candidate suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry into the examination hall eatables like sugar tablets or fruits (banana, apple, orange), and a transparent water bottle. These candidates may be taken care of, at the centre, as per the instructions issued by NTA

Candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examination centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors.

What items are barred

Textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry or pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drive, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen or scanner

Any communication devices like mobile phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, wallet, goggles, hand bag, belt, cap

Watch, bracelet, camera and any ornaments or metallic items

Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, tea, coffee, soft drinks or snacks

Any other item that could be used for unfair means, communication devices like a microchip, camera

Candidates must note that

No arrangement at centres to keep any articles or item belonging to the candidate

Candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary, cultural or religious) should report at the examination centre at least two hours before the last reporting time so that there is ample time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination

If, upon screening, it is discovered that a candidate is carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, they may be told not to take it into the examination hall

What is the dress code?

Clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However, in case, candidates come in cultural or customary dress, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time

Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted

Shoes are not permitted

In case of any deviation required due to unavoidable circumstances (for example: medical), specific approval of NTA must be taken before the admit cards are issued

Exam highlights

Date of Examination: May 7, 2023, Sunday

Examination timing: 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m.

Reporting or entry time at centre: 12.30 p.m.

Last entry to the examination centre: 1.30 p.m.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after 1.30 p.m.