Neersagar to be developed into a tourist place soon

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industry and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that plans were afoot to transform Neersagar Reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Hubballi, into a tourist place in the coming days.
Offering bagina to Neersagar Reservoir at Dummawad village in Kalghatgi taluk of Dharwad district on Monday, Mr. Shettar said that plans had also been drawn up to supply drinking water to 12 villages around the reservoir. The Neersagar Reservoir built in 1955 in an area of 1,087 acres has a total usable capacity of 0.924 tmc ft of water. It is overflowing now due to incessant rainfall.
At present, the reservoir has 1,021 mcft (million cubic feet) of water and net utilisation is 647 mcft.
The reservoir supplies water to Tarihal, Gokul village, Hosur, Anand Nagar, Heggeri, Siddaroodh Mutt, areas around Karwar Road, Gudihal, Ayodhya Nagar, S.M. Krishna Nagar, Noorani Plot and other areas in Hubballi.
The water from the reservoir is taken to the pumphouse and then, nearly 40 MLD (million gallons per day) pumped to the purification unit at Kanavi Honnapur.
Mr. Shettar spoke to the officials on the situation of water supply in the twin cities and asked them to draw up a comprehensive development plan. He was accompanied by MLAs Arvind Bellad, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Prasad Abbayya and Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and others.
