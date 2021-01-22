NEERI to examine Mangaluru smart city projects for adherence to pollution norms

The Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL), a special purpose vehicle created by the State government to implement smart city projects in Mangaluru city, has agreed to appoint CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to examine all projects are taken up in compliance with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The MSCL, which has stopped constructions works after being pulled up by the Karnataka High Court for carrying on the works without adhering to the C&DWM Rules, on Thursday agreed to the court’s suggestion to entrust the task of adhering to the rules to NEERI.

Following this undertaking given on behalf of MSCL, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum adjourned till January 28 further hearing on a PIL petition filed by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority on failure of the Mangalore City Corporation (MCC) to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Bench directed the MCC Commissioner to release ad hoc compensation to eligible persons who lost property and land due to sliding of municipal solid waste staked at Pachchanady landfill in August 2019.

As the court during earlier hearing questioned how an officer can head both the MCC and MSCL as it would result in conflict of interest, the government on Thursday indicated to the court that an officer would be appointed to the post of Managing Director of MSCL.