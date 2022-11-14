Nam Team, a theatre troupe in Shivamogga, has organised a two-day Neenasam Natakotsava in Shivamogga, beginning on November 22. Artists of Neenasam repertory at Heggodu will stage plays at Kuvempu Rangamandira at 6.45 p.m.on both days.
A press release issued by the Nam Team said the Neenasam troupe will present Ifigenia by Euripedes on November 22. Madhava Chipli has translated the play into Kannada. The next day Muktadhara by Rabindranath Tagore, translated into Kannada by Ahobala Shankararao, will be staged.
The entry ticket costs ₹50. For details contact Nam Team president A.M.Shivamurthy – 98445 18899.
