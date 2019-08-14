Neelakantarayanagaddi Island residents remain stranded as Krishna is in spate

The Neelakantarayanagaddi Island downstream Basavasagar reservoir across the Krishna at Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district was again a cause for concern after the island was flooded by the Krishna, forcing more than 100 people to remain stranded there for three days.

The island lost connectivity after the bridge to reach the island from the mainland was submerged by the flood waters.

The district administration formed a team comprising Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-division Shankaragowda Somanal and Deputy Superintendent of Police of Surpur Shvinagowda Patil which visited the island to ask the residents to move out to a safer place on the mainland. But, the residents refused to accept the offer made by the team and wished to stay there. After several attempts and several hours of conversation, the officials returned empty-handed.

Meanwhile, officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited started releasing water due to heavy inflow in the reservoir. The bridge, which connects the mainland with the island, was submerged after inflow from the reservoir crossed 5 lakh cusecs and therefore, the island lost connectivity from the outside world.

Lakshman, a resident, who came to the mainland five days ago to get his sister medical treatment at a health centre in Kakkera, stayed with his relatives at Benchigaddli village on the mainland. “There are 138 residents on the island. Now, they may have foodgrains for a couple of days. But, surely they may face difficulties after that. Therefore, the district administration should make arrangements to provide them foodgrains and also bring pregnant women and the aged for treatment to the mainland,” he added.

Mr. Shankaragowda Somanal, who led the team, told The Hindu: “It would be a very difficult task to cross the river to reach the island on boats. However, officials and other staff deployed on duty will try to reach the people there once the water level recedes and bring them back to the mainland and shift them to hospitals, if required.” “At present, all residents are out of fear about floods. If there are health-related issues, we will think of using other available methods, including airlifting, to shift the people. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the outflow from the reservoir was 5.94 lakh cusecs while the inflow 6 lakh cusecs. The water level stood at 489.85 m against full reservoir level of 492.25 m. The district administration has cautioned residents not to venture into the river for any reasons.