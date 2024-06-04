GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neelakantarao Mulge is president of literary and cultural conference panel

Published - June 04, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

Social activist Neelakantarao Mulge and the former Zilla Panchayat member Dilip Patil have been selected as the president and the working president, respectively, of the reception committee for the first Sharana and Cultural Conference scheduled to be held in the third week of this month in Kalaburagi. The event will be organised by Sri Subhashchandra Patil Memorial Trust.

In a media note released here, convener of the conference Yeshwantaraya Ashtagi said that the organising committee meeting held at IFB Hall and presided over by president of the trust Sharanagouda Patil Pala unanimously decided to select Mr. Mulge and Mr. Patil as the president and working president of the reception committee.

Chairperson of Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardhaka Sangha Dakshayani S. Appa will preside over the Sharana and Cultural Conference, Mr. Ashtagi added.

