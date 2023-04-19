Need to tweak procedural laws to reduce pendency and ensure ‘justice to doorstep’, says Karnataka High Court

April 19, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - Bengaluru

Observing that we cannot afford to lag in law reforms when India is a fast-developing nation having sent two missions to the Moon and one to Mars, the High Court of Karnataka has suggested changes to the procedural laws governing it and the civil courts in Karnataka to reduce pendency in the High Court.

“If the concept of justice to doorstep is to be realised in its letter and spirit, it is high time to amend the provisions of the law relating to the jurisdiction of the High Court and the district court to hear the first appeals under Section 96 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) governed by Section 5 of the Karnataka High Court (KHC) Act of 1961 and Section 19 of the Karnataka Civil Courts (KCC) Act of 1964,” the court suggested.

28-year-old suit

Justice Ananth Ramanath Hegde made these observations while noticing that a plea, classified as regular first appeal (FA), which had questioned a decree passed by a trial court in a 28-year-old suit, was pending in the High Court for the past 16 years.

The High Court noted that the KHC Act states that senior civil judges can hear all suits where the value of the properties or the value of the relief sought exceeds ₹5 lakh, except commercial suits.

However, the senior civil judges having unlimited upper pecuniary jurisdiction in deciding the suit, on being promoted as district judges, cannot entertain a FA if the value of the subject matter of the suit exceeds ₹10 lakh.

This is because the KCC Act states that district judges have the power to hear FAs on the orders passed by senior civil judges in suits having value between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh, the High Court said.

The KHC Act, which states that it is the HC that has the power to hear FAs on the orders passed by the senior civil judges on the suits having value more than ₹10 lakh, has proved counterproductive, Justice Hegde said, while pointing out that this provision in the law increased FAs before the HC by many times due to skyrocketing of the property values during past two decades.

High pendency

Pointing out that there are 19,275 regular FAs pending in the High Court as of March, 2023, Justice Hegde said that amending the laws empowering district judges to hear the FAs from the orders of senior civil judges would not only reduce pendency in High Court but also help the litigant to appeal the district courts, thereby ensuing “justice at the door step” instead of the need to knock the doors of the High Court.

Pointing out the upper pecuniary limit of ₹10 lakh fixed on district courts to hear FAs defies logic, the High Court said that empowering district judges to hear FAs by removing the upper limit would result in speedy and cost-effective justice for litigants as there are more than 200 courts available in Karnataka to hear FAs as against a few courts available in the High Court, Justice Hegde suggested.

Justice Hegde also suggested that the time is also ripe to suitably amend the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 to confer the jurisdiction on the district courts to decide the appeal from the awards of the Additional Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal.