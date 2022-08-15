‘Need to strengthen inter-faith harmony’

Minister’s call at I-Day fete in Hassan

Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and gaiety across Hassan on Monday. Hundreds of students and people witnessed the main programme held at the Hockey Stadium in Hassan city, where Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah hoisted the national tri-colour and delivered his address.

For the past two years, the Independence Day celebration was a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time the stadium was packed. There were 44 troupes for the spectacular march past.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Gopalaiah appreciated people of the district for actively taking part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag on individual houses and private establishments. Recalling the sacrifice of freedom fighters, he stressed the need for efforts to strengthen harmony among people from different religions in the country.

Listing the development programmes being implemented in the district, Mr. Gopalaiah said Hassan would get an airport by December 2023. The government was spending about ₹200 crore for the project at Boovanahalli on the city outskirts.

Under the Mane Mane Gange scheme, the government had taken up works to ensure tapped water for 4.35 lakh families in the district at a cost of ₹130 crore. The works were at different stages. The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports has taken up laying synthetic track in the district stadium at a cost of ₹8.2 crore.

Hassan would soon get a mini Vidhana Soudha at a cost of ₹10 crore. The State Government had also cleared the proposal for construction of the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex, he said.

Elephant menace

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Gopalaiah said he would discuss the issue of elephant menace with Forest Minister Umesh Katti soon and make efforts to find a permanent solution to the problem. The government had earmarked ₹100 crore for installing railway barricades with which entry of elephants to human habitats could be stopped. A majority of the amount would be spent in Hassan, he said.

A dance-drama depicting the freedom struggle, presented by school children, won the hearts of the people gathered for the celebrations. Deputy Commissioner R. Girish appreciated the students and teachers for the event.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and senior officers were present.

