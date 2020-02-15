Need to save Kannada schools from closure, says Anant Nag

Actor and theatre personality Anant Nag on Friday inaugurated the national theatre festival, Bahuroopi-2020, at Rangayana here. This edition’s theme is ‘Gandhi Path’, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

Hailing Rangayana and director Addanda C. Cariappa for the theme, he recalled how the Mahatma had inspired him when he grew up in Ananda Ashram.

He also recalled the days when he used to spin the charkha daily for an hour at the ashram. A charkha was also displayed on the stage as a tribute to the Mahatma.

Mr. Nag used the platform to lay emphasis on safeguarding Kannada and saving Kannada schools from closure by reciting one of the dialogues from his film, Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasaragod.

Mr. Nag said: “We don’t shut down ICUs because there are no patients. Likewise, we shouldn’t close down Kannada schools because there are no children. Give education to the child that dreams in his or her mother tongue”.

Lauding the contributions of Rangayana as the State’s premier repertory, Mr. Nag said B.V Karanth founded the institiution during the tenure of Ramakrishna Hegde as Chief Minister.

“I think this is my third visit to Rangayana as I had come here earlier for opening the Chinnara Mela and another event.” Minister for Kannada and Culture and Tourism C.T. Ravi released a souvenir.

Pratap Simha, MP, described Mr. Nag, who served as Minister in the J.H. Patel Cabinet, as a well-mannered politician and said it was unusual to see such knowledgeable and well-behaved personalities in politics.

In his welcome address, Mr. Cariappa spoke on why the theme was chosen and key features of the festival. “We hope the festival succeeds in spreading Gandhi’s message.”

Rangayana Joint Director Mallikarjunaswamy, Bahuroopi convener Hulagappa Kattimani, Canara Bank’s Vijaykumar, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director Basavanna, and others were present.

The inaugural function was followed by the staging of various plays. A handicrafts mela was also launched on the occasion.