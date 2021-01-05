Need to introspect on Dec. 15 incidents: Speaker

Bengaluru

05 January 2021 01:31 IST

A meeting to introspect on the developments that took place on December 15, when chaos reigned at the Karnataka Legislative Council, will be convened before the commencement of the next Legislature session, Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said on Monday.

“The developments of December 15 shocked the Parliamentary system. There is a need to discuss the issue. I will convene a meeting of senior thinkers, experts and media representatives,” he told presspersons here on Monday. “I am willing to have an open discussion on reforms that can be brought under the rules of the Legislature,” he added.

Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Dharme Gowda had cited the developments of December 15 in the Council as one of the reasons for him to end his life. The late deputy chairman was forced to sit on the seat of the chairperson even before the quorum bell stopped ringing and Chairman K. Prathapchandra Shetty was yet to come in. He was dragged out of the chair by Congress legislators, while BJP legislators had tried to pull him back to the chair. In the melee, two Congress legislators had also occupied the chair to prevent Mr. Gowda from taking the chair again.

Mr. Kageri said that the Lok Sabha Speaker had also expressed shock over the developments. “There is even a discussion on whether there should be a Council or not. We are responsible people and have the responsibility to uphold democratic principles. However, this incident has marred the honour of the House. That is why we have to introspect. The incident should not recur and there is a need to put in place rules within the framework,” he said.