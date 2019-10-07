Need to give a push to prisoners to unleash their creativity: Judge

Offering opportunities to take part in creative activities in prisons will go a long way in bringing in reformation among inmates, said Principal District and Sessions judge Ishappa Bhute.

Inaugurating an exhibition of handicrafts by the inmates of the Dharwad Central Prison here on Sunday, Mr. Bute said most of those undergoing imprisonment have not committed crimes with specific intentions but landed up in jails due to misfortune. As they repent for their crime while undergoing punishment, it may lead to a sense of dejection. Therefore, such people should be provided with scope to engage in creative activities to help better their state of mind.

Over the years the concept of prison has changed and due focus is being given to achieve transformation of prisoners these days. Engaging prisoners with creative activities and learning different crafts was among the best ways to achieve mental reformation. Creative activities often help in achieving peace of mind and a sense of contentment along with learning a vocation. It is heartening to note that Dharwad Central Prison has arranged training for inmates in different crafts and vocations and also offered opportunities to pursue academic courses, he said.

Mr. Bhute also appreciated the quality of the handicraft produced and said arrangements would be made to hold the exhibition and sale of the commodities manufactured by the prisoners at the district court and other public places.

Speaking on the occasion, Jail Superintendent R. Anita said vocational training was a major tool for the reformation and rehabilitation of convicted prisoners in correctional institutions. Training programmes provide opportunities for the prison inmates to engage themselves in fruitful pursuits during the term of their sentence in jails. Such training not only provides prison inmates value for their work but also helps them develop learning skills that can help them find jobs after release.

At the exhibition, the inmates displayed an array of handicrafts learnt during the course. They are provided raw material. They worked for almost one month to prepare the work. Ayyappa Swamy temple at Sabarimala, Bethleham Church, GateWay of India, in addition to the farm implements in their miniature forms, models on integrated farming, coffee mugs, cups, key chains, earrings, sweaters, and several other decorative items were some of the crafts displayed. These items will also be kept for display at Mysuru Dasara to set a model for others to follow.

Seeking release

Mr. Bhute said that a recommendation has been made to the government to release 11 inmates of the Dharwad Central Prison based on good conduct. “Crimes sometimes take place in a fit of anger and the law provides for punishment. But there is also a provision to allow the offender to repent and reform. The released prisoners should understand this and lead a crime-free life,” he added.