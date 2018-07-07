‘Need to form a forum of coastal MLAs, MLCs’

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivasa Poojary said here on Saturday that there is a need to form a forum of MLAs and MLCs of the coastal districts to fight for the rights and projects of the coastal belt in the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the BJP workers at the party’s district office he alleged that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has presented an “irresponsible Budget” by sidelining the coastal districts. He has presented the Budget by keeping the interests of only the Janata Dal (Secular) in mind and not the interests of the State as a whole.c“There is a step-motherly treatment for the coastal districts,” he alleged.

Mr. Poojary said that the coastal districts are called the hub of education institutes. The government has little role to play in education thriving in the three districts. It was due to private initiative by many persons like late T.M.A Pai. The need for forming a forum arises to get justice to the coastal districts in all sectors.

He said that there is no guarantee that the projects announced by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Budget presented by him early this year would be implemented by the coalition government. But the MLAs of the coastal belt would fight for the implementation of all the coastal projects announced by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

He alleged that both Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Siddaramaiah, chairman of the coordination committee, are not confident of providing a stable government for the full term. “This government will not last long,” he claimed.

The MLC said that the aim of the BJP is not sitting in the Opposition but to return to power in the State under the leadership of B.S. Yeddyurappa.