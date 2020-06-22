Need to find solution for issues cropped up from ban on online classes till Class 5: HC

The Karnataka High Court on Monday said that the State government need to immediately find a solution to the issues that have cropped up following the ban on online classes from pre-school to Class V. It also said it will hear on Friday the petitions questioning the legality of the ban.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy made the observation during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by Anumitha Sharma and 22 others from Bengaluru, all parents of children studying in various schools.

The court also said that it will take up the other petitions, filed by two educational institutions, for hearing along with the PIL petition, in which the June 11 and June 15 orders of the government have been challenged.

Earlier, government counsel argued that the ban will be only till the government frames guidelines, but the advocate for the petitioner contended that the notification imposes blanket ban on online classes till Class 5 and guidelines are proposed for conducting online classes for Class VI onwards.