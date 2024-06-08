Need to develop Kappatagudda as nerve centre of traditional medicine system stressed

Commissioner of AYUSH (Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani Siddha and Homeopathy) Srinivasulu has emphasised the need for developing the Kappatagudda hill range, which is a treasure of medicinal and aromatic plants, as the nerve centre of traditional medicine system.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day State-level workshop on ‘Biodiversity of Medicinal Plants; Conservation and Cultivation, And Health Protection’ at Biotechnology Hall of KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasulu said that the biodiversity of Kappatagudda hill range should be utilised efficiently.

Mr. Srinivasulu also emphasised the need for encouraging farmers around Kappatagudda to cultivate medicinal plants and said that companies manufacturing Ayurvedic drugs should come forward to set up their units near the hill range.

Pointing out the increasing demand for Ayurvedic and herbal products in the recent years, he however said that production was not on a par with the demand. Farmers should be encouraged to exploit the opportunity, which would fetch them more income than the traditional crops.

A tie-up with ayurvedic pharma companies will help farmers get good returns, he said.

Elaborating on the significance and effectiveness of the traditional medicines, he said that there was a need to go back to the traditional system in treating non-communicable diseases like diabetes, obesity, blood pressure, cancer, and others.

CEO of Karnataka State Medicinal Plants Authority Venkatesan S. stressed on the need to bridge the gap between growers, industries, and users. He also pointed out how some pharma companies had stopped the production of some medicines owing to the non availability of raw materials.

He said that traditional medicinal system had the potential to treat deadly diseases like cancer, which was the reason for people getting attracted towards it. He said that the farmers should diversify in farming by engaging in cultivation of medicinal plants, thereby earning a sustainable profit.

Professor of University of Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology Jagannath Rao highlighted the need for creating scientific evidence for the age-old Indian traditional medical system.

Although the ayurvedic medicine industry had a turnover of around ₹20,000 crore, the cultivation of medicinal plants was still an unorganised sector, he said.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar regretted the loss of valuable traditional knowledge because of a lack of documentation. However in the last decade, more awareness had been created over the efficacy of traditional medicines, and there was still a long way to go to further develop it as a better alternative to modern medicine, he said.

Seer of Kappatagudda Nandiveri Samsthan Mutt Shivakumar Swami, who has dedicated his life for the conservation of Kappatagudda, spoke on the need for making cultivation of medicinal plants a viable alternative for farmers in the region.

Registrar of KSRDPR University S.V. Nadagoudar, Chief Administrator of Sanjivini Ayurvedic Medical College Srinivas Bannigol, coordinators of the workshop C.C. Hiremath, Balachandra Jabashetti, M.R. Patil, B.S. Malwad and others were present.