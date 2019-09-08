Karnataka

Need to create awareness on maintaining public spaces: DC

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan, Police Commissioner R. Dileep at the launch of Hubballi-Dharwad Chapter of Young Indians (YI) of CII in Hubballi.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan, Police Commissioner R. Dileep at the launch of Hubballi-Dharwad Chapter of Young Indians (YI) of CII in Hubballi.   | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

She also says cycling should also be popularised

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan has stressed on the need for creating awareness among the people about the need to properly maintain public spaces and to seek active public participation in the same.

She was speaking at the launch of the Hubballi-Dharwad chapter of Young Indians (YI), an integral part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CIIT), here on Friday. Pointing out that Hubballi was fast becoming urbanised and might soon come closer to the State capital, Bengaluru, Ms. Cholan said that apart from preserving and maintaining public places, cycling should also be popularised.

The Deputy Commissioner also stressed on the need to focus on specific environmental issues of the city and also to check the bad habit of spitting on roads and in public spaces.

Praising the participation of young professionals from different sectors, Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad R. Dileep emphasised the need for collective efforts for facilitating comprehensive development of the twin cities.

Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Suresh Itnal assured the members of the organisation of giving necessary cooperation in their endeavours of giving something back to the society.

Briefing about the YI initiative, Chairman of CII Karnataka chapter Aman Choudhari asked the members to come up with new ideas to participate in inititatives of nation building.

