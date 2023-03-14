Need to atone for my sins, says Vishwanath

March 14, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Admitting that it was a “mistake” to bring the BJP to power in Karnataka, former Minister A.H. Vishwanath on Tuesday said he needs to atone for the sin by sitting near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. “We are the ones who are to be blamed for the mistake of bringing this inefficient lot to power,” Mr. Vishwanath, BJP MLC, said while addressing a press conference in Mysuru. Mr. Vishwanath was in the forefront of a group of 17 MLAs of the Congress and the JD(S), who had rebelled against the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy, and facilitated the installation of a BJP government headed by B.S. Yediyurappa in 2019. Mr. Vishwanath, who has begun to identify himself with the Congress lately, said that he was on the verge of quitting the BJP. “I am planning to go and sit near Gandhi’s statue. For, whenever Gandhi would commit a mistake, he would do a penance,” he said.