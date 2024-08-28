Need to amend police manual to ensure same officer probes complaint, counter-complaint: Karnataka High Court

The High Court of Karnataka has said that the State government has to amend the Karnataka Police Manual to ensure that same investigating officer (IO) probes two different FIRs registered based on the complaint and the counter-complaint. Two different IOs are being assigned to investigate such cases despite a circular issued by the State Police Chief in 2013 based on the court’s earlier direction.

Pointing out that the circular issued in 2013 was in tune with what the law is laid down by the apex court, the High Court has said that “unfortunately, the circular has remained only on paper. It appears that it is issued only for the sake of its issuance and not its implementation”.

“This court is coming across a plethora of cases where a case and a counter case is still being investigated by the different IOs. This result in grave injustice and some times failure of justice, all on account of the callous act on the part of the State in not implementing its own circular notified to implement the law. The circular cannot be kept in cold storage, as the reasons for its issuance was to bring in investigation and prosecution in tune with law,” the High Court observed.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna issued the direction while ordering a fresh investigation by a single IO into two FIRs registered on the same incident of assault based on complaint and counter-complaint in Masthi police station in Kolar district in January 2023. Petitioners Gajendra K.N and five others of Kottur village of Malur taluk of Kolar district had questioned the legality of investigation conducted by two IOs.

The two FIRs registered by opposite parties in this incident were assigned to two IOs, and the charge sheets filed in both the cases had several material differences, the court noted.

The court also directed the authorities to issue a fresh circular depicting that in the event different IOs investigate into a case and a counter case, those IOs would become answerable to a departmental action against those persons, who venture into appointing two IOs to investigate a case and a counter case, “as the law is lucid, the circular to implement the law is pellucid.”