Need technologies for Kannada development, says Former VC of Kuvempu University

K. Chidananda Gowda, Former VC, says technology gives us plenty of possibilities which need to be explored accordingly and cites the example of Estonia, a country in Europe, which is now a model for adopting blockchain technology

February 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former V-C of Kuvempu University, Prof. K. Chidananda Gowda inaugurating Kannada Kammata by watering a plant, at ATI in Mysuru on Monday.

Former V-C of Kuvempu University, Prof. K. Chidananda Gowda inaugurating Kannada Kammata by watering a plant, at ATI in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, Prof. K. Chidananda Gowda on Monday, February 27, said that technology has given us plenty of possibilities and it is up to us to make use of those possibilities accordingly.

Speaking after inaugurating two-day ‘Kannada Kammata’, an initiative of the Centre for e-Governance and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms at Administrative Training Institute, here, Prof. Gowda, while citing the example of Estonia, a country in Europe, he said this small tiny country has become technologically advanced country and has successfully adopted blockchain technology.

The country is now a model for the world in adopting digital technologies and blockchain technology has been used in banking, for land records, municipal records, election-related records, and much more.

“People in Estonia did not go to the polling booths to vote but they voted from their homes using the blockchain technology. Estonia is ahead in adopting this advanced technology but India is lagging behind in harnessing such a technology as it can be used in sectors like insurance, banking, health, public health and other services,” he explained.

He also said that technologies like ChatGPT can be used for addressing administrative and technical issues.

Earlier, Chief Minister’s e-governance advisor Belur Sudarshana emphasised the need for bringing about technologies that support Kannada development along with knowledge development. Efforts for developing technologies suiting Kannada development is the need of the hour. Knowledge and technology must go hand in hand. Technology cannot be developed with the support of knowledge. If technology supports Kannada development, it will also result in the development of the society, he argued.

He also said knowledge will also grow if technology grows. The knowledge of Kannada must reach everyone and technology can help in realizing the goal.

E-Kannada Project Director H.L. Prabhakar also spoke. Department Secretary Ponnuraj and others were present.

