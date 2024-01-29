Need seen to free temples from government control

January 29, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

State coordinator of Federation of Karnataka Temple, Mutt and Religious Institutions Mohan Gowda has said that there is a need for launching a fight for freeing temples and religious institutions from the control of the government.

Speaking at a district-level temple convention in Hubballi on Sunday, Mr. Mohan Gowda said that temples and religious institutions are like the backbone of the country but they are under the control of the governments and their assets are being confiscated.

He said that the federation has initiated a movement to make dress code compulsory in temples across the State and in Dharwad district, trustees of around 200 temples have favoured implementing the code.

He said that the federation also has drawn up plans to start courses in religious education in temples as it is important to imbibe moral values among children in the initial stages of life.

Inaugurating the temple convention, chairman of Gayatri Tapobhumi Charitable Trust Vinayak Akalwadi stressed the need for maintaining transparency by temple trustees in transactions of temples and utilise the additional revenue, if any, in the development of temples.

Ramananda Gowda of Sanathan Samsthe stressed the need for religious education and said that temples will strengthen society.

Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillor Rajanna Koravi pointed out the divide caused by temples meant for different castes and stressed the need for being united.

Coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Guruprasad Gowda stressed the need for fighting against selective demolition of religious institutions and structures.

During the convention, various resolutions, including handing over temples back to devotees, restoration of ancient temples and others, were passed.

Trustees of around 300 temples and religious institutions took part in the convention.