Need seen for patient-centric approach in diabetes treatment

Ramachandra Naik, endocrinologist at SUNY Upstate Medical University, New York, threw light on the standards of medical care in diabetes recommended by the American Diabetes Association in its new edition. Dr. Naik was delivering the Dr. G.V. Sambrani Oration organised by Dr. P.S. Shankar Prathisthan at Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital here on Wednesday.

He was speaking on ‘management of hyper glycemia in T2DM and patient-centeric approach’.

Dr. Naik said that the new recommendations include a patient-centric approach.

“Engaging and involving the patient in the decision-making process rather than giving insulin and prescribing drug is needed”.

The standards of medical care in diabetes include advances in cardiovascular disease risk management, an updated care algorithm that is patient-focused, and others.

“Type 2 diabetes is a complex illness requiring continuous medical care. Ongoing patient self-management education and support are critical to prevent acute complications and reducing the risk of long-term complications.”

Medical teacher P.S. Shankar; president of the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society Bheemashankar Bilgundi; H. Veerabhadrappa, vice-president of Shankar Prathisthan, and Imtiaz-ul-Haq from Khaja Bandanawaz Institute of Medical Sciences were present.