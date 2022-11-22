Need seen for organising Chalavadi community without party affiliation

November 22, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

G.N. Nanjundaswamy, a leader of the Chalavadi community and former legislator, has stressed on the need to organise the community to show its strength, without any inclination to any specific political party.

“Chalavadi is one of the big communities that is largely left unorganised. It cannot achieve political power without getting organised and showing its strength. The need for getting united and organised without getting affiliated with any specific political party is very crucial. Once we get organised, we can, any time, incline towards any party that believes in the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar displaying genuine concern towards our community and making serious efforts to safeguard the community interests,” Mr. Nanjundaswamy said.

He was speaking at a preparatory meeting convened in Kalaburagi on Tuesday for discussing the community conference proposed to be held in the city next month.

Y. Sampangi, another community leader and former legislator, said that community meetings to be organised across the State are being planned for spreading awareness among the members of the Chalavadi community.

Another community leader and former president of Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Ambaraya Ashtagi said that the community has been deprived of its rights because of the disunity and called upon the community members to get organised for political and economic development of the community.

Mahendra Kautal, Siddaraju, Chandrashekhar Babalad and other community leaders were present.