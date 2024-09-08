Need seen for nature-centric planning rather than man-centric development

Sahyadri Habba, a symposium on environment conservation, was organised by Save Western Ghats campaign and Parisarakkagi Naavu at Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha in Dharwad on Sunday.

Environmentalist Mahabaleshwar Hegde and other resource persons spoke at the various sessions.

Mr. Hegde, who was among the leaders of the Appiko movement, said that man-centric planning and urban development are damaging environment in many ways.

“We tend to forget that human beings are not the only creatures on the planet. Every living being on Earth has a right to live and the policy-makers and planners should keep this in mind all the time,” he said.

“We have to ensure that all our plans should be nature-centric and not human-centric,” he added.

He recalled the Appiko movement and said that concerted agitation by a group of youth in Uttara Kannada against the felling of trees in 200 acres of forest area forced the government to drop the idea.

This came to be known as the Appiko movement, inspired by the Chipko movement in the Himalayas.

He said that the slogan of the Appiko movement was “Grow, save and use”.

“We have to create awareness among the public and the rulers that the environment can be preserved by rational use of natural resources,” he said.

Member of the Save Western Ghats campaign Janardhan G.L. said that the spirit of the Appiko movement is still prevalent and it can inspire other such movements.

Nirmala Gowda of Pani Earth Foundation, Bengaluru, said that thoughtless planning and indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources have led to water scarcity even in areas with heavy rainfall.

The situation is so serious that some rivers are on the verge of drying up. “Some have become seasonal. Unscientific planning has led to severe water scarcity. We should realise the dangers inherent in such planning,” she said.

She said that the government is following a non-transparent approach in urban development planning and hydrological planning.

“In some cases, we do not have the data for the quantum of water in the river. The citizens should demand such data from the government,” she said.

She said that serious problems like water pollution and inflow of waste into the rivers are not being taken seriously.

Convenor of the event Sanjeev Kulkarni, Sharada Gopal Dabade, Kavita Yeledahalli, Linet D’Silva, Shankar Halagatti, Basavaprabhu Hoskeri and Satish Turmari spoke.

On Monday, B.M. Kumaraswamy will speak on Madhav Gadgil’s report on Conservation of Western Ghats. Shivakumar Swami of Gadag will talk on protection of Forest Wealth at Kapattagudda.

Balachandra Hegde will speak on Changes in lives in Malnad due to climate change and global warming and Prakash Bhat will speak on Balanced development. Sanjiv Kulkarni will speak at the valedictory at 5 p.m.

