Need seen for integrating emerging technologies with modern farming

Vice-Chancellor of University Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Dharwad P.L. Patil has emphasized the need for integrating emerging technologies with modern farming practices so as to make farming more viable and rewarding.

He was presiding over a collaborative meeting organised jointly by UAS Dharwad and KLE Technological University (KLETU)in Dharwad recently.

The meeting was held to explore integrating advanced technology in agriculture so as to facilitate significant improvements in agricultural practices through technological innovation.

Prof. Patil elaborated on Crop Monitoring for Precision Agriculture, Biochar Production and the use of Predictive Analytics to benefit the farming community.

Initiating the meeting, the former Dean of UAS Dharwad V.C. Patil spoke on incorporating advanced tools such as Remote Sensing, Robotics and Predictive Analytics to optimize agricultural productivity.

Biochar

Prof. Patil highlighted the transformative potential of biochar in agriculture, elaborating on its benefits in enhancing soil health, sequestering carbon and reducing reliance on chemical fertilizers.

Pointing out that the country’s 683 million tonnes of annual crop residues can be converted into biochar through pyrolysis, significantly improving soil fertility and water retention, he said that biochar’s stable carbon content (70%-90%) resists oxidation, allowing it to remain effective in the soil for hundreds of years.

He also elaborated on the advantages of combining biochar with manure, the economic potential of byproducts like bio-oil and bio-bitumen and the possibility of earning carbon credits.

He then spoke about Kon-Tiki, an accessible tool for biochar production.

Speaking on the occasion, KLETU executive dean B.L. Desai emphasised how adoption of new technologies helps in enhancing farm output, while reducing the drudgery associated with traditional farming methods.

He said that the KLETU will work with UAS Dharwad and UAS Raichur to develop new technologies for the farming community.

Several eminent farm scientists, including Vice-Chancellor of UAS Raichur H. Hanamantappa Honorable, director of Research B. D. Biradar, chairperson of the S.V. Patil Foundation H.B. Babalad, and others were present.

During the meeting, ideas on integrating cutting-edge technologies with agriculture, paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable farming system in India were shared.