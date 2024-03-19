ADVERTISEMENT

Need seen for devising customised teaching methodologies for students from rural areas

March 19, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A Faculty Development Programme being inaugurated at the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Bidar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A five-day Faculty Development Programme on Effective Teaching Strategies, Emerging Technologies, Grant Writing and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) was inaugurated at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) in Bidar on Tuesday.

Delivering his keynote address, principal of Karnataka Arts, Commerce and Science Degree College in the city Mallikarjun Hangargi, who was the chief guest, stressed the need for devising customised teaching methodologies for students from rural areas.

He also commended the initiatives of GNDEC’s departments of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Data Science in conducting the faculty development programme on the relevant topic.

Vice-Chairperson of Guru Nanak Group of Institutions Reshma Kaur highlighted the importance of the role of teachers in moulding the future of students.

She also underlined the need for teachers to get updated in subject matters and deliver effectively so that every student grasps the essence of the teaching.

GNDEC principal Dhananjay M., head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering Kishan Singh and head of the Department of Data Science Veerendra D were present.

CONNECT WITH US