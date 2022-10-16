Need seen for developing Ballari jeans manufacturing cluster in a holistic way

Garment workers presenting a pair of jeans trousers to Rahul Gandhi after their interaction at Moka village in Ballari district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stressed the need for developing jeans and ready-made garment cluster in Ballari in a holistic way with proper banking and financial assistance, infrastructure, training and other policy initiatives.

“I am awed by the brilliance of the garment workers of Ballari and their enterprising zeal. Considering the historical connections of garment production in the city, I feel that there is a dire need for a marketing strategy to popularise Ballari jeans and garment products. The jeans and ready-made garment cluster needs State support in terms of financial assistance, infrastructure development, training the workforce and other policy initiatives. We need to have a clear strategy for making the industry more profitable,” he said.

He was speaking with workers and owners of jeans and ready-made garment manufacturing units at Moka village in Ballari district on Sunday as a continuation of his interaction with the working communities and civil society groups on a daily basis as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

When a participant said during the discussion that Ballari has always been considered a mini Bangladesh in view of the large number of garment manufacturing units in that country, Mr. Gandhi said that Ballari should be developed in such a way that Bangladesh should be called mini Ballari.

When Dadapeer, a tailor, narrated his story of how he started with a single sewing machine a decade ago and developed the unit into employing 250 women now, Mr. Gandhi expressed his desire to visit the unit. However, the logistics was an impediment.

“Skyrocketing prices of raw material and the irrational imposition of 5% GST [Goods and Service Tax] on fabric are pushing the garment industry into a deep crisis. The government, which is supposed to help the small-scale industries with financial assistance and other policy initiatives, is doing everything that is pushing the industry into further crisis,” Dadapeer said.

Other workers and unit owners immediately joined Dadapeer to air their grievances saying that many units are facing closure because of unfavourable government policies.

Srinivasa Reddy, a textile supplier, said that there was an entrepreneur in every house earlier and they became workers in the industry because of government policies that were unfavourable to small-scale garment industry.

In his response, Mr. Gandhi said that the BJP government has created policies that are detrimental to small and medium industries and favourable to large ones. He said that his party, after coming to power in the State, will do everything to address all the issues of the Ballari garment industry and make it world famous.

“I am very much aware of the difficulties that the owners and workers of the small and medium firms are undergoing. Once we assume power in the State, we will definitely make Ballari an example of the real Make in India,” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu after the interaction, Sasikanth Senthil, chairman of Interaction Committee of Bharat Jodo Yatra, termed Mr. Gandhi’s interaction with workers and owners of garment units in Ballari as most fruitful of the discussions that Mr. Gandhi has had during the Bharat Jodo Yatra thus far.

“Mr. Gandhi has been interacting with a wide range of affected people, experts and activist throughout the Bharat Jodo yatra in every State. The interactions in Karnataka are very fulfilling for me as the participants of the interactions were largely from the grassroots. The way Mr. Gandhi is connecting with them and understanding their issues is amazing. Every person who interacted with him stands testimony to his humility and concern,” Mr. Senthil said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council B. K. Hariprasad, Ballari corporator Prabhanjan Kumar and others were present in the discussion.