Need seen for change in rules for constituting, managing cooperative societies

Ministers and cooperative sector leaders participated in the valedictory of the 71st All India Cooperative Week in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that there is an urgent need for bringing change in some rules and regulations concerning constituting and managing cooperative societies to make them more inclusive and effective.

“The criteria for selecting members for cooperative societies require to be changed. Rules for selection of members of cooperative societies should be made easy. Societies should use digital tools for the selection of members. Efforts should be made to enroll small farmers and landless farmers and farm workers, to encourage the habit of saving and to easily get benefits of government schemes,” he said.

He said that systems and processes should be put in place to make it easy for farmers to get institutional credit. “This should be implemented by all cooperative societies in accordance with the legal framework,” he said.

He urged farmers to form or join cooperative institutions and seek government benefits from various departments. He recalled the long-standing cooperative institutions in Belagavi district, including the power supply society in Hukkeri, the sports school in Ramdurg and the hospital in Ghataprabha.

Minister K.N. Rajanna said that cooperative institutions have made the lives of farmers easy. They distribute credit and have assisted them in group purchase of farm inputs and sale of produce.

“The cooperative sector is the biggest lender to most sugar cooperatives and mills. However, we have the responsibility to develop it further,” he added.

He said that the real welfare of farmers will be achieved only when they have the power to price their produce.

KLE Society chairman and cooperative leader Prabhakar Kore sought the setting up of a cooperative university in the State and a college in Belagavi.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that Cooperative Week is being organised to coincide with Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary.

Member of Legislative Assembly Laxman Savadi shared his experience of setting up a cooperative society for sugar and ethanol production. He said that the cooperative sector will play an important role in the ethanol economy.

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi, Karnataka State Cooperative Federation and Souharda Federal Cooperative director Jagadeesh Kavatagimath, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde and others were present.