Need seen for adopting Gurukul system in modern education

Guru Purnima was celebrated with religious fervour and traditional gaiety as several educational and religious organisations organised special programmes to mark the occasion here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a programme held in connection with Guru Purnima celebrations at JSS Sri Manjunatheshwara CBSC School here, Janata Samiti finance officer Ajith Prasad stressed the need for incorporating the ideals of the ancient Indian educational system of Gurukul into the modern education system.

He said that the absence of the Guru-Shishya tradition in the modern education system is the prime reason for students failing to inculcate humanitarian qualities despite acquiring knowledge required for professional excellence.

Referring to problems haunting the student fraternity these days, Mr. Prasad said that students were going astray mainly due to the lack of proper guidance.

Indian tradition always venerated teachers as Gurus because, a Guru is not a mere instructor but also a motivating spirit who shapes the future of students, he added.

A replica of a Gurukul was set up on the school premises and students paid tributes to their teachers in traditional ways.

The atmosphere of Gurukuls as they were in the ancient times was recreated to help students have a glimpse of the nation’s ancient system of instructions. Teachers and staff of the school were present on this occasion.

A large number of devotees turned out at the special spiritual programmes and the feast held at Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Ashram and Shirdi Saibaba temple at Kelageri here. Special programmes were also held at other temples and institutions in the city.