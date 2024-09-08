Need for offering grace marks to rural students in appointments stressed

Recalling the former Chief Minister late S. Bangarappa’s initiatives to offer grace marks to students who studied in rural areas for the purpose of appointments, Chief Minister’s advisor and Aland MLA B.R. Patil has stressed the need to reintroduce the facility which was abolished by the Supreme Court.

“When he was Chief Minister, S. Bangarappa took steps to offer grace marks to students who studied in rural areas in appointments. Due to this, many candidates from rural areas got government jobs. The Supreme Court later abolished it. Considering the hardships that rural students face in getting quality education, the government needs to reintroduce the step,” Mr. Patil said.

He was speaking at a Teachers Day function to mark the 136th birth anniversary of the former President late Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at Siddashree Divine Palace in Kalaburagi. The event was organised by the district administration, the Zilla Panchayat and the Department of School Education.

“Rural students are still deprived of quality education. If you observe the SSLC and PU results, you will find that rural students are at the bottom of the performance grid. Most of the failed students are from rural areas. There can be several reasons for this, including the lack of teachers and inadequate infrastructure. Despite this, the educational scenario in the rural areas can be improved if teachers work hard and take special initiatives. Many rural talents are deprived of better opportunities. Teachers can find them and encourage them by offering assistance,” Mr. Patil said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena underlined the role of teachers in nation building.

“Teachers have a greater role in creating an aware and humane society. Teachers who play a crucial role in the qualitative progress of the nation may be facing some problems. We will discuss with their representatives and address their issues. Today, we are felicitating some of the teachers whose performance is outstanding. It doesn’t mean that the role of other teachers is underestimated. There are thousands of teachers who are doing well without aspiring for recognition,” he said.

Citing absence of students in schools as a matter of grave concern, the officer said that the problem affects exam results in the district and called upon teachers to strive for bringing the “out-of-school” students to schools.

“Teachers need to convince parents and bring students to schools. We are also trying to address the other issues that are affecting exam results. We are planning to form an expert committee to look into the matter. Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board has a special focus on improving the educational scenario in the region by providing 25% of its funds for the purpose. With these funds it has provided, the schools in the region are getting better infrastructure,” Mr. Meena said.

As many as 24 teachers, 16 from the high school category and eight from the primary school category, whose performance has been outstanding were honoured with best teacher awards. The award included ₹5,000 in cash, a certificate and memento.

Kalaburagi Mayor Yallappa Naikodi, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Suryakanth Madane, Principal of District Institution of Education and Training (DIET) Ningappa, representatives of teachers, Block Education Officers and others were present.