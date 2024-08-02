Need for implementing recommendations of Kasturirangan’s report on Western Ghats: VC

Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor Sharath Ananthamurthy has opined that ignoring the recommendations of K. Kasturirangan’s report on the Western Ghats will lead to disaster, as it has happened in Wayanad, Kerala.

He spoke at Sahitya Sahavasa, a literary and cultural programme jointly organised by Kuvempu University and Azim Premji University at Sahyadri Commerce and Management College in Shivamogga on Friday.

The hilly areas of Karnataka – Malenadu—are no different from Wayanad in Kerala. “What has happened can happen here too, anytime. And our great writers have always highlighted the rich diversity of nature. The nature depicted in Kuvempu’s works can be seen personified in P. Lankesh’s poem Avva. Today, the mother earth needs our attention,” he said.

Referring to Prof. Madhav Gadgil’s report on the Western Ghats, Dr. Sharath Ananthamurthy said the report was in a way diluted by bringing in another report by a committee headed by Dr. K. Kasturirangan. However, the government rejected the recommendations of the already diluted report as well. “If we continue with such disregard, we will face many more such disasters in the near future,” he said.

Kannada Development Authority chairperson Prof. Purushottama Bilimale, who presided over the inaugural function, said that the Kannada language was facing a serious threat at the moment. Compared to other languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil, the number of people speaking Kannada has been very low.

As per the last census held in 2011, the number of people speaking in Kannada has been growing at a rate of 3.73% compared to the previous census. However, the growth of other languages is far greater. As of now, more than 50% of Kannadigas have admitted their children to English medium schools. We need to worry about the language. Many languages have died over the years with the decrease in the number of people speaking those languages,” he said.

Prof. Basavaraj Kalgudi launched the video lecture series of Prof. U.R. Ananthamurthy, documented by Azim Premji University. Writer Tarini Chidananda Gowda, daughter of Kuvempu, recalled the days she spent with her brother and writer Poornachandra Tejaswi. Prof. Chidananda Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, recalled his interactions with poet Kuvempu.

Nityananda B. Shetti, H.N. Muralidhar, Dr. Chandan Gowda, Suresh Nagalamadike, Shashikala H. spoke on the video lectures of Prof. Ananthamurthy. The programme began with the recitation of P. Lankesh’s poem Avva, by members of the Ranga Belaku team. Hongirana, a theatre troupe in Shivamogga staged a play, Ravana Darshana, based on an excerpt from Kuvempu’s Sri Ramayana Darshanam. The play was directed by Dr. Sasvehalli Sathish.

T. Avinash, principal of Sahyadri Commerce and Management College, and others were present.

