Need for focus on multi-dimensional growth while framing credit plans emphasised

February 27, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief General Manager of NABARD T. Ramesh has emphasised the need for giving importance to multi-dimensional growth of the region while framing credit plans.

Addressing executives of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank during his visit to the bank’s headquarters in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Ramesh elaborated on the initiatives taken by NABARD in the recent past for fostering multi-dimensional growth in the State’s economy.

Mr. Ramesh said that NABARD is working towards strengthening rural financial institutions (RFIs) to bring efficiency, accountability and transparency in rural banking.

He urged bankers to put in their best efforts for the successful implementation of credit plans by channelising credit to the priority sector.

“Along with it, various other interventions such as watershed development, tribal development, promotion of farmer producer organisations, fostering credit linkages through self-help groups (SHGs) and joint liability groups (JLG) and others being made by NABARD can throw open avenues for bankers to increase credit dispensation in the State,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh said that NABARD is keenly watching the progress and involvement of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and extending timely guidance and support. Lauding the efforts of the KVG Bank, he said that the bank has over the years made impressive progress in various business indicators.

He also commended the bank for its involvement in implementing social security schemes.

Briefing about the performance of KVG Bank, chairman of the bank P. Gopikrishna said that the bank has crossed a business level of ₹32,000 crore. He also briefed about the achievement of the bank in the implementation of social security schemes such as Atal Pension Yojana, PMJJBY and PMSBY and in the various initiatives taken towards implementation of digital products.

Mayur Kamble and Leena of NABARD and general managers of the bank Chandrasekar D. Moro, B.C. Ravichandra, Srinivas Rao, Satesha R. and M. Punith and others were present.