Need for faculty-student exchange programmes stressed

Devi Singh, former director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, has highlighted India’s growth post-Independence and the challenges and possible solutions to issues confronting the country’s economy.

He was chief guest at International Symposium-2020 organised by Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) here recently. It coincided with the annual visit of students and faculty from Mays Business School, Texas A&M University.

Earlier, institute director N.R. Parasuraman delivered the welcome address and stressed upon the need for faculty-student exchange programmes in higher education institutes. He gave an overview of the international outreach including tie-ups, accreditations, conferences and faculty-student exchanges at the SDMIMD.

Akshaya Srinivasan, professor of Marketing, Mays Business School, also spoke.

Neetu Ganapathy, Faculty – Systems and Business Communication and Coordinator, gave an overview of the events planned during the symposium.

Interaction

The inaugural session was followed by interaction between students. Earlier in the week, the foreign students visited companies of different sectors and interacted with heads of organisations.