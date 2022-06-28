Need for collective fight to defeat ‘fascist rule’ stressed

Third State Conference of Karnataka Janashakti scheduled to be held on July 3 and 4; poster released

Terming the BJP a representative of fascist forces, Kariyappa Gudimani, State Secretary of Karnataka Janashakti, said that only a collective fight from all the progressive and democratic forces could save India.

Addressing a media conference in Ballari on Tuesday, he said that India is facing a counter-revolution under BJP rule undoing what was achieved in the last 800 years for creating an egalitarian society free from exploitation and oppression and based on equality.

“Right from the Vachana movement of the Sharanas in the 12 th Century to the historical self-respect movement of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the 20th Century, the toiling masses have been fighting the discrimination, inequality, exploitation and oppression to create an egalitarian society. The civil rights and the democratic space that we have today are the result of this sustained struggle. However, the BJP, a representative of India’s big capitalist and right-wing communal forces, is undoing what was achieved in the last 800 years and attempting to take the country in the reverse direction. Its rule is a fascist rule where dissent is ruthlessly suppressed by force,” Mr. Gudimani said stressing the need for getting united and waging a collective fight for defeating ‘fascist forces’.

State Conference

Mr. Gudimani said that the third State Conference of Karnataka Janashakti scheduled to be held on July 3 and 4 was an attempt for the unification of progressive and democratic forces in the fight against the fascism.

“It was not just a conference of a single organisation but a conglomeration of all like-minded forces where the current political situation would be discussed and future course of action chalked out. Many prominent leaders representing different streams of anti-fascist and pro-people activism, apart from the leading activists from Karnataka Janashakti, would participate in the event,” Mr. Gudimani said.

He, along with other leaders of the organisation, released the poster for the conference.

Organisation’s leaders Vasanthraj Kahale, Ramakrishna, Appaji, Srinivas, Shivakumar and others were present.