Need for collective action stressed upon to save Kannada

Expressing concern over the challenges faced by Kannada language and culture, Purushottama Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), called for collective action and efforts to protect and develop the language.

“We need to save and develop Kannada for which collective efforts are required. I am holding meetings with Kannada organisations and activists at different levels to seek their opinions and suggestions for our action. Kannada organisations are seriously working to protect the Kannada language. If you find any issues in the implementation of Kannada as an administrative language in Bidar, please let me know and we can raise the issue with the Deputy Commissioner,” he said at a consultative meeting with Kannada organisations at Channabasava Pattadevaru Rangmandir in Bidar on Sunday.

Listing the to-be-done measures, Mr. Bilimale said that 80% reservations should be given for Kannadigas in Group C and Group D employment and that the Sarojini Mahishi Report needed to be effectively implemented.

Santosh Hanagal, General Secretary of KDA, said that the suggestions received in the consultative meeting being held across the State would be taken. The issues, if any, would be raised in the meetings with government officers concerned, especially the Deputy Commissioners., he added

Kannada Sahitya Parishat’s Bidar district president Suresh Channashetty expressed concerns over the improper implementation of government orders intended to save Kannada language.

“Many schools on the State borders don’t have Kannada signboards. The government needs to relax the rigid regulations for opening Kannada schools in the border districts,” he said.

Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Sidram Sindhe, Kalyana Karnataka Artists’ Forum president Vijayakumar Sonare, activists Shivakumar Katti, S.B. Kuchabal, Parvathi Sonare, Bharati Vastrad, writer M. Deshpande and others were present.

