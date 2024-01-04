Need for biogas units, ponds in farm fields emphasised

January 04, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Director of ICAR National Academy of Agricultural Research Management C.H. Srinivas Rao has emphasised the need for setting up biogas units and construction of farm ponds in every farmland to address water and energy crisis.

Inaugurating a national seminar on Agricultural Education and Research Empowerment for Climate Resilient Production Systems to Enhance Bioeconomy at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on Wednesday, he stressed the need for adaption and mitigation strategies.

Mr. Rao said that it is crucial in agriculture to combat climate change effects on production front and farmers, citizens and particularly, the young generation, have a greater role to play in addressing the issues related to greenhouse gas emissions.

“There is also a need to sensitise politicians, policy-makers on climate change issues so as to enable them to facilitate global collaboration by various partners,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Minna Lappalainen from the Institute of Bioeconomy, Finland, stressed on promoting bioeconomy using renewable biological resources from land, water, crops, forest and livestock. The strategy aims at doubling value addition to bioeconomy in an ecologically, socially and economically sustainable manner to make climate neutral by 2035, she said.

She elaborated on how the universities and the Institute of Bioeconomy collaborated with industries and companies for effective management of natural resources in Finland.

Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad P.L. Patil presided over the programme. Organising secretary H.B Babalad and Srinivas Kotyan and others were present.