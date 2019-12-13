‘Need 3 years to remove temporary shops from Jayanagar complex’

The BBMP on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that it would take three years to build the remaining three blocks of Jayanagar shopping complex and the temporary shops allowed in the vehicle parking areas of Block-1 would be vacated on completion of these blocks.

In a statement submitted to the court during the hearing of a PIL petition against allowing temporary shops in the parking area of newly built Block-1, the BBMP said the government has sanctioned for constructing the remaining three blocks and the process of tender for construction work is under way.

As the temporary shops were allotted to those who had shops in the demolished part of the shops, they would be allotted shops as soon as the remaining blocks are completed and the temporary shops in the upper basement areas of Block-1 would be removed. The BBMP also informed the court that parking space for four-wheelers had been provided on eastern, western side of Block-1.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice M. Nagaraprasanna adjourned further hearing , filed by R.R. Hiremath, advocate while ordering issue of notice to Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services on a application questioning fire safety measures in Block-1.