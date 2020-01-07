Nearly three lakh people likely for Paryaya festival

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Monday that the district administration would provide all facilities and cooperation to celebrate the Paryaya festival as a “Nada Habba” or “State festival”.

He was speaking at a meeting on preparations for the Paryaya festival at the District Offices Complex, here.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that the Paryaya festival of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple would be celebrated on January 17-18. Nearly three lakh persons were expected to participate in it here, he said.

He directed the officers of the Udupi municipality to give priority to cleaning garbage and maintaining cleanliness. It was essential to maintain cleanliness in the areas surrounding Car Street.

Temporary public toilets should be set up at KSRTC Bus Stand, Service Bus Stand and City Bus Stand. These mobile toilets should also be set up in other places frequented by people.

Street lamps should be repaired and they should be functioning well by then. The repair work of roads in the city should be completed as soon as possible, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said that about 80 additional workers would be pressed into service for maintaining cleanliness on Car Street and its surrounding areas during the Paryaya. He directed the government departments to contribute their tableaux depicting arts and culture of the State for the Paryaya procession.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were among the dignitaries who would participate in the Paryaya festival, Mr. Bhat said.

CEO of Zilla Panchayat Preeti Gehlot, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana and Municipal Commissioner Anand Kallolikar were present.