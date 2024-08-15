‘Nearly one crore families have been lifted above poverty line by guarantee schemes’

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil has said that through the implementation of the five guarantee schemes, the State government has lifted nearly one crore families above the poverty line, thereby bringing about the biggest socio-economic development.

Delivering his Independence Day speech after hoisting the tricolour at K.H. Patil District Stadium in Gadag on Thursday, Mr. Patil said that after the 2023 Assembly elections, the revolutionary programme of uplifting the poor began through the five guarantee schemes.

While the Shakti scheme has facilitated free bus travel for 5,60,87,783 women, the Anna Bhagya scheme has helped 2,54,144 families receive direct benefit of ₹12 crore in April 2024. From July 2023 to April 2024, Anna Bhagya beneficiaries have received ₹141.68 crore directly in their accounts, he said.

Terming the Gruha Lakshmi scheme as the country’s biggest economic security scheme, he said that in Gadag district, every month, ₹45 crore assistance has been given to 2,38,284 beneficiaries. The Minister also listed out the benefits extended to the people under various welfare schemes.

Mr. Patil said that in the last 15 months, the State government has initiated several legal reforms through various amendments and modifications. The process of framing rules for several laws is under way, he said.

The Minister said that a tourist-friendly complex is being built on the Bhishma Kere premises at a cost of ₹62 lakh. And, bhoomi puja has already been performed for a Jungle Lodges and Resorts property being taken up in the Soratur Circle of Kappatagudda Forest Range in Gadag taluk at a cost of ₹8.5 crore.

This apart, several projects have been sanctioned for tourism development in the district, he added.

He said that a three-star hotel is being built in Gadag at a cost of ₹9 crore, while ₹8 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a Catering Hospitality and Hotel Management Institute in Gadag.

This apart, ₹7 crore has been sanctioned for an eco-tourism camp at Mahalingapur near Kappatagudda Hills.

Meanwhile, 13 ancient temples of Lakkundi are being rejuvenated at a cost of ₹5 crore, while ₹4 crore has been sanctioned for night safari at Binkadakatti Zoo. The Minister explained that a total of ₹49.35 crore has been sanctioned for 22 works in Gadag district.

The Minister said that all efforts are being made to ensure the effective implementation of government schemes and development projects in the district and appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration for it to happen.

MLC S.V. Sankanur, Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S. Bharat, Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda and others were present.

The celebrations concluded with cultural programmes by schoolchildren.