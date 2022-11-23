Nearly eight acres of temple land reclaimed

November 23, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Rajyothsava celebrations is being held for five days at VVCE in Mysuru since Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MYSURU

Authorities in Ponnampet in Kodagu conducted an operation on Wednesday and cleared encroachment on nearly eight acres of land that belonged to Sri Iruppu Rameshwara temple under the Muzurai Department. Senior officials of the Revenue Department, including surveyors, Forest Department, and the police were present.

Rajyothsava celebrations at Vidyavardhaka College

MYSURU

A five-day Rajyothsava celebration is under way in Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in the city. It was inaugurated on Monday and Padmashree awardee and environmentalist Tulasi Gowda, K.S. Jayalakshmi, editor of Sanskrit daily Sudharma, were felicitated. B. Sadashive Gowda, principal of VVCE, said the college was celebrating its silver jubilee and to celebrations were being held to mark the event. More than 70 cultural troupes will take part.

Awareness campaign for pensioners

MYSURU

The State Bank of India will conduct an awareness campaign for promotion of digital life certificate for pensioners on November 28 at  the SBI main branch on New Sayyaji Rao Road, Mothikhana building, next to Banumaiah’s College. All Central government, railways, defence, and State government pensioners can visit the branch to submit their life certificates through digital means. Earlier, the life certificate had to be submitted in physical form which caused delays for pensioners and now it can be submitted at the click of a button, said the bank authorities.

CONNECT WITH US