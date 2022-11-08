Nearly a dozen new aspirants to contest Assembly elections in Yadgir

Ravikumar Naraboli November 08, 2022

Except Shorapur constituency, a tough competition can be seen among new aspirants in the rest of three constituencies as the number has already reached almost a dozen

As the elections for State Assembly Constituencies are inching closer, the number of new aspirants has almost reached a dozen in Yadgir district.

Yadgir district has a total of four assembly constituencies — Gurmitkal, Yadgir, Shahapur and Shorapur respectively.

In the last election, Venkatareddy Mudnal and Narasimha Nayak won from BJP in Yadgir and Shorapur constituencies. Sharanabasappagowda Darshanapur and Nagangowda Kandkur won from Congress and JD(s) tickets in Shahapur and Gurmitkal constituencies, respectively.

It is obviously predicted that this time Mr. Narasimha Nayak will face Congress party’s Raja Venkatappa Nayak in Shorapur while Mr. Darshanapur and Mr. Venkatareddy Mudnal will be candidates in Shahapur and Yadgir from Congress and BJP, if both parties haven’t replaced them in a surprised political developments.

Aspirants

According to political sources, Guru Patil Shirwal from BJP and JD(s) party’s Ameenreddy Patil Yalagi, who lost the last election against Mr. Darshanapur, are the aspirants from BJP tickets in Shahapur constituency as Mr. Yalagi, had joined the BJP after the election eying on party ticket this time.

In Yadgir constituency, Marigowda Patil Hulakal, Channareddy Patil Tunnur, A.C. Kadloor, Dr. Sharanabasappa Kamareddy and Dr. Bheemanna Meti are the aspirants from Congress while former MLA Dr. Veerabasantreddy Mudnal, BJP district president Dr. Sharanabhupal Reddy, Chandrashekhargowda Magnur and Kumari Lalita Anapur are the aspirants from BJP.

Presently, there are no aspirants from JD(s) in the constituency after Mr. Kadloor left the party after election and joined the Congress.

It is pertinent to say here that Hanumegowda Beeranakal, who was denied JD(s) ticket last time, left the party and is likely to join Aam Aadmi Party to contest next election from Yadgir constituency. If the party denied the ticket, he is planning to contest election as an independent candidate.

In Gurmitkal constituency, former Minister and present MLC Baburao Chinchansur claimed that he will be BJP the candidate while Mr. Nagangowda Kandkur is likely to give an opportunity to his son Sharanagowda Kandkur to contest election on JD(s) ticket there. Meanwhile, Sharanappa Manegar, Basareddy Anapur from Congress and Nagarathna Kuppi from BJP are the aspirants. Saibanna Borabanda , who contested on BJP ticket in the last election and was defeated , joined Congress recently and claimed as he is an aspirant.

Importantly, A.B. Maalakareddy who also contested last election on Congress ticket from Yadgir constituency and lost against Mr. Venkatareddy Mudnal and later joined the BJP, said that he is presently in the BJP. But, he did not wish to reveal whether he will be the candidate in the next election despite having intention to contest the election.

New faces

Smt. Nagaratna Kuppi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Except Narasimha Nayak, Venkatappa Nayak, Darshanapur, Shirwal, Ameenreddy Patil Yalagi, Dr. Maalakareddy, Venkatareddy Mudnal, Dr. Veerabasantreddy Mudnal, A.C. Kadloor, Nagangowda Kandkur, Chinchansur, Maganur and Borabanda, the remaining aspirants such as Marigowda Patil Hulakal, Tunnur, Dr. Kamareddy, Dr. Meti, Dr. Sharanabhupal Reddy, Kumari Lalita Anapur, Beeranakal, Sharangowda Kandkur, Manegar, Basareddy Anapur and Kuppi are the new faces for the assembly elections.

High command decision

In spite of claiming as an aspirant, these leaders are stating that they will follow the instructions by the party high command and there is no possibility of going against the decision if even they were denied tickets.



