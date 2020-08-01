Nearly 90% of students turn up for Kannada exam

About 250 of 360 Kannada speaking students from Kerala turned up for the Kannada exam held as part of Common Entrance Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadigas by 10 a.m. on Saturday. The examination starts at 11.30 a.m.
The candidates claiming eligibility for government seats under Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga clauses and whose mother tongue is Kannada, Tulu or Kodava, will have to write Kannada language test.
This is to establish their ability to speak, read and write Kannada. This is the first time the test is being held outside Bengaluru.
The minimum passing marks for the candidates shall be 12 out of 50 marks to be eligible for allotment of seats in the two categories. The test paper will be on the level of a 4th grade student.
Students started to come from Kasaragod around 8 a.m. The District administration had arranged 12 buses to bring the students from Talapady check post to the Ramakrishna PU College, which is the examination centre.
After showing e-passes issued by the Kasaragod district administration at the Kerala State checkpost, students were thermally scanned by personnel from Dakshina Kannada district administration before boarding the buses.
Some of the students who travelled in the bus wore PPE kit. While seven buses were used to bring the students, others came to the examination centre in their own vehicles.
