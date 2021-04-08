Nearly 7,000 cases after six months

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 6,976 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 10,33,560. Of these, 4,991 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

It was on September 22 last year when the State had reported 6,974 cases. And, Bengaluru Urban had recorded 5,012 cases on October 6, which was the highest single day spike then.

With 35 deaths, the toll rose to 12,731. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 2,794 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,71,556. Of the remaining 49,254 active patients, 353 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 5.56%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.50%.

Testing

As many as 1,25,390 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,16,957 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,22,14,842.

The State has vaccinated 49,81,533 people so far. This includes 5,69,728 healthcare workers and 2,47,730 frontline workers who have taken the first dose of vaccination. As many as 3,50,977 healthcare workers and 96,109 frontline workers have taken the second dose.

As many as 24,09,518 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State since March 1 when the second phase was rolled out. That apart, 12,56,589 persons above 45 years have been vaccinated so far.

At workplaces

With the Centre allowing vaccination at workplaces that have at least 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries above 45 years of age from April 11, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said vaccine distribution to workplaces will begin soon. This will further accelerate the vaccination drive and ensure quicker and better coverage, he said.

The Minister, who held a video conference on Tuesday with district officials to review the COVID-19 situation in these districts, said several large IT firms and industries had earlier requested the department to allow vaccination at their premises. “We have almost vaccinated 50 lakh beneficiaries in the State. Soon we will reach one crore, he said.