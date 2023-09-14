‘Nearly 600 suicides in Mandya district since April’

September 14, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The World Suicide Prevention Day was observed by the district administration of Mandya on Thursday in a bid to create social awareness that its prevention should be a priority.

A jatha was also taken out from the Deputy Commissioner’s office with the slogan ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ which is also the theme of the day as enunciated by the World Health Organisation.

Dr. M.C. Somashekar, who heads the District Mental Health Programme, said 600 suicides had been reported in Mandya district since April this year and they were mainly owing to family problems, personal problems etc., and said that suicides were not the solution. Confronting challenges made a person stronger and hence it was imperative to spread this message in society, he added.

The Second Additional District and Sessions judge Hemashree said that suicides reflected on the health of society and hence greater awareness should be created on prevention. She also said that more than seven lakh people across the world commit suicide and India reported nearly 1.64 lakh suicides ever year, and about 35 per cent of them are in the 15 to 24 age group, she added and flagged off the jatha to mark the occasion.

Health Department officials averred that prevention of suicides was the responsibility of all and greater public awareness should be created on the subject.

Similar programmes were also conducted in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.