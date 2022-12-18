  1. EPaper
Nearly 5,000 police personnel on duty in Belagavi as Winter session set to begin, with 62 groups planning protests

The session starting on Monday is set to witness political heat both inside and outside the House

December 18, 2022 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
Preparations for resting place for security personnels come for the Legsilative assembly session near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at Belagavi .

Preparations for resting place for security personnels come for the Legsilative assembly session near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at Belagavi . | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The 10-day winter session of the State legislature is set to begin amidst tight security in Belagavi from Monday in view of the border row as well as plans by various organisations to stage protests in the city at the time of session.

According to an official communication, 4,931 police personnel have been deployed for maintaining law and order in Belagavi during the session. They include six Superintendents of Police, 11 additional SPs and 43 DySPs and 95 police Inspectors and 241 police sub-inspectors.

Apart from the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where the session would be held, there is a strong presence of police this time even at the hotels where the legislators and prominent officials are camping. Such a measure is said to have been taken in the wake of incident of stone pelting at a few government vehicles during the previous year’s session by MES activists.

The winter session is set to witness political heat both inside and outside the legislature houses as 62 organisations including the sugarcane growers are planning to stage their protests in the city during the session while the Opposition too is set to raise various contentious issues inside the legislature houses including the border row and alleged theft of voters’ data.

The proposed winter session has assumed political importance as it is not only the last legislature session of the present dispensation in Belagavi, but also the one which is being held in the shadow of the forthcoming Assembly elections expected to be scheduled within three to four months.

In this context, there are expectations of the government using the occasion to announce a slew of development measures for the northern region though there is no official word in this regard. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that the SC/ST Reservation Ordinance Replacement Bill is among a set of Bills to be introduced in the winter session.

